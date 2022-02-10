MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Head to Head Survey

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 7.04 $37.97 million $2.61 23.48 iSun $21.05 million 3.06 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -17.58

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $83.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. iSun has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 505.50%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

iSun Company Profile

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

