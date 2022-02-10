Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

