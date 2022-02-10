Eaton Co. plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 12 month low of $120.87 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.