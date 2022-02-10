The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the lowest is $175.07 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $477.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

LOVE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $789.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,444. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.