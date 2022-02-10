Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

