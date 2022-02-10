Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEOAY. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

