PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.97.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.37 and a 12-month high of C$17.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

