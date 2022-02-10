Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s (TWM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.