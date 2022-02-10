New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.18, but opened at $79.50. New Relic shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 59,867 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

