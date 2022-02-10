Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

