Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $36,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $98.08 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

