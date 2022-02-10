Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TSLX stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $24.74.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.
