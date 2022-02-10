Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

