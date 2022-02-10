R. F. Lafferty Reaffirms Hold Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.15.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.24 and a 12-month high of C$61.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

