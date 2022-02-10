Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 392.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.