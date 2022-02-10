Apollo Global Management (APO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

