Contrasting Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 33.47% 17.63% 1.61% Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $104.75 million 16.49 $110.65 million $1.88 16.13 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.25 $7.28 million $1.86 14.05

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.