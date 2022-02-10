Ameris Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

