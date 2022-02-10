Ameris Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

