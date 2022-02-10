Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cars.com Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cars.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

