Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Flushing Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

