Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to announce sales of $386.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.50 million and the lowest is $374.80 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 160,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTOS opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

