Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($4.40) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.73). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.