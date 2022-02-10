Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.05 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

IGT opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.