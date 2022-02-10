Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30 billion-$13.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

NYSE:TXT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. 1,375,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

