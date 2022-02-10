Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires 237 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($201.91).

On Friday, January 14th, Jayne Cottam bought 86 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,848 ($79.08).

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.36. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 61.70 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.18) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

