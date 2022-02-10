Brady (BRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Brady has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.120-$3.320 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.12-3.32 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRC stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brady has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

