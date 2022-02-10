StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 37,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

