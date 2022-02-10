Ferguson’s (FERG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from £112 ($151.45) to £150 ($202.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Ferguson from £128 ($173.09) to £125 ($169.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from £115 ($155.51) to £130 ($175.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Ferguson from £145 ($196.08) to £190 ($256.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £129.65 ($175.33).

LON FERG opened at £112.25 ($151.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £123 and a 200 day moving average price of £112.42. The company has a market capitalization of £24.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 8,344 ($112.83) and a 1-year high of £136.40 ($184.45).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

