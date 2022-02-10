ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ABB’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%, while revenues beat the same by 0.3%. The company is poised to gain from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency over time. It is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. Its shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. High capital expenditures might affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Challenges related to supply chain, logistics and higher labor costs remain concerning. High tax rates are predicted to lower earnings in 2022. Foreign exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

Get ABB alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

ABB stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.