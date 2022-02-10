Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAH. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SAH opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

