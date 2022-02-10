Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.45.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.99. The stock has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$59.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.