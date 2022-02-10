NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $42.20. NCR shares last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 40,868 shares.
The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.
NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
