NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $42.20. NCR shares last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 40,868 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.