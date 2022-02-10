Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Societe Generale raised their price target on the stock from 114.00 to 120.00. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock. Danske Bank A/S traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 23386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNKEY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

