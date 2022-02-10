Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA) Plans to Raise $48 Million in February 14th IPO

Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA) expects to raise $48 million in an initial public offering on the week of February 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at a price of $9.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Meihua International Medical Technologies generated $94 million in revenue and $17.9 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $250 million.

Prime Number Capital and Shengang Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Revere Securities and R.F. Lafferty & Co. were co-managers.

Meihua International Medical Technologies provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide disposable medical devices (Class I, Class II and Class III) to hospitals, pharmacies and medical institutions in China as well as in more than 30 countries in Asia, Europe, North America and South America, and Africa. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Products range from ID bracelets, masks and medical dressings to polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop bottles and tablet bottles, to high-end medical consumables and medical equipment such as blood glucose meters, cardiovascular equipment and abdominal cardiopulmonary resuscitation equipment. “.

Meihua International Medical Technologies was founded in 1990 and has employees. The company is located at 88 Tongda Road, Touqiao Town Guangling District, Yangzhou, 225000 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-0514-89800199.

