Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 5.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.78. 2,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,395,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Specifically, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

