Playa Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 40,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,253% compared to the typical volume of 325 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

PLYA stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,555,559 shares valued at $69,387,363. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

