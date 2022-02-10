Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $42.45. Teradata shares last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 37,381 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDC. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

