Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Omnicom Group Call Options (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 355% compared to the average volume of 620 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.