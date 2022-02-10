BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BP traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 17655757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of BP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

