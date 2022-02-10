Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Colfax Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,648 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,153,000 after purchasing an additional 581,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

