UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($159.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €66.84 ($76.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.87.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.