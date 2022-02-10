CIBC Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE)

CIBC set a C$10.00 price objective on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

