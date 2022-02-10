Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €89.00 ($102.30) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($158.62) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($143.68) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($174.71) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($157.47) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.00 ($143.68).

SAF opened at €112.66 ($129.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.71. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($77.21) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($106.16).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

