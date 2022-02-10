Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

