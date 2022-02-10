Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

MFC opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,836 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 648,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

