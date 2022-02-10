Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTO. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

