Brokers Offer Predictions for Valero Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

