Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Excellon Resources
Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
