Sam Smith Buys 350,000 Shares of finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Sam Smith acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($146,720.76).

Shares of LON FCAP opened at GBX 31.44 ($0.43) on Thursday. finnCap Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20.25 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 49 ($0.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. finnCap Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

