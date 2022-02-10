Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report sales of $106.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INN stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

